Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,758 Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 162,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMEG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Omega Alpha SPAC has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

