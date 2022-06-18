Beryl Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Chavant Capital Acquisition worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLAY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $148,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAY opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

