Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $948,000 in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 699,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 449,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 629,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,839,000.

Shares of PACX stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

