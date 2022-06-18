Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Bannix Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNIX. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,655,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,292,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNIX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Bannix Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

