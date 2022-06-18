Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,301,000.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPCSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.