Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,301,000.
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
