Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHACU. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

DHACU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.