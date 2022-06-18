BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

