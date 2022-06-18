Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.78 on Friday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

