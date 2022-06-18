Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.97.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biocept by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Biocept by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIOC shares. TheStreet cut Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Biocept to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Biocept in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.