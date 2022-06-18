Birch Capital Management LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 62.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 44,410,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

