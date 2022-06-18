Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.00. 2,513,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,631. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

