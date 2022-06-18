bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.25 or 0.01473647 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00097828 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014010 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

