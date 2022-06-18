BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MHN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

