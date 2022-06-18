BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MHN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.