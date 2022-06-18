Bloom (BLT) Market Cap Achieves $930,183.79

Bloom (BLT) traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $930,183.79 and approximately $152.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bloom

Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

