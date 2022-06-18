Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 10,937 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bloom Energy by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 922,520 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

