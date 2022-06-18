Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

