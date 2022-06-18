B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $481.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 460 ($5.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 385 ($4.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $18.32 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

