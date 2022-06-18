BMO Capital Markets Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $95.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.42.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $316,325,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after buying an additional 938,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

