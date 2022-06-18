Bokf Na Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 694,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $126,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,635 shares of company stock worth $11,312,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

