Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

