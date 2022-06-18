Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

About Bombardier (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.