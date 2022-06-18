Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.10.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

