Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Target were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

