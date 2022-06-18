Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.