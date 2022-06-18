Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $475.36 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

