Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $3.23 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $133.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

