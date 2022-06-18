Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,305 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $70.99 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

