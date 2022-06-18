Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,820 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $57,426,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

