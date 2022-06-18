Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 60 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average is $225.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.