Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $434.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $64,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

