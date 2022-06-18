Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 859,357 shares of company stock worth $25,240,342. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

