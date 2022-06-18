Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. 34,761,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,139,242. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

