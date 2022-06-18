Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

