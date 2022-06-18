Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) PT at GBX 8,104.29

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,104.29 ($98.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($95.28) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($106.81) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($86.18) to GBX 6,900 ($83.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($88.36) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.28) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($83,136.30).

NXT opened at GBX 5,936 ($72.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,205.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,847.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($67.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.97). The firm has a market cap of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

About NEXT (Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.