Brokers Issue Forecasts for Titan International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Titan International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.