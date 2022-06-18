Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 516,580 shares traded.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.
