Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 516,580 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

