BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $209.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.29.

BTGOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($2.67) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC raised BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.24 on Friday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

