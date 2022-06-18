BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Head-To-Head Comparison

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTCS and MCX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 15.68 -$16.05 million N/A N/A MCX Technologies $750,000.00 N/A -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -880.56% -152.08% -109.91% MCX Technologies -72.47% -74.45% -59.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

