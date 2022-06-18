Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

