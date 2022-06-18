Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average is $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $948,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

