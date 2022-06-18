Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.87. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

