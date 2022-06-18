Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 27.8% in May

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 274,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.74. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

