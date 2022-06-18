Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

CPB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.39. 8,967,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,183. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

