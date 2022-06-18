Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 56943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Get Canada Silver Cobalt Works alerts:

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.