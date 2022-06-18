Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

