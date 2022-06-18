Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $672,023,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $202,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.