Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones Purchases 3,584 Shares of Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones purchased 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,887.40.

TSE CWB opened at C$26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$26.12 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.68.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

