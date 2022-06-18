Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,107. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

