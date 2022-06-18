Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 41,893 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.