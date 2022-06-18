Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $3.64 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 44,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 83,923 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

