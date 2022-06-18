Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $3.64 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 44,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 83,923 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Casa Systems (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
